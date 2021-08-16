Cancel
Competition for U.S. Homes Slows to Lowest Rate Since January

By V.L. HENDRICKSON
mansionglobal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. buyers are starting to step back from the overheated housing market. About 60% of offers for houses faced bidding wars among buyers in July, compared to 67% in June, according to a report Monday from Redfin. Although the competition is still slightly higher than it was in July 2020, it’s at its lowest rate since January.

Denver, COWestword

Denver Communities With Lowest COVID Vaccination Rates

As of today, August 20, 71.7 percent of Denver residents ages twelve and above are fully vaccinated. But the numbers are much lower for certain neighborhoods, as well as communities of color. Earlier this month, Mayor Michael Hancock announced a new public-health order requiring that a range of public and...
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

Austin's jobless rate fell to 4.2% in July, lowest since COVID struck

The recovering economy in the Austin metro area has so far been able to shake off fears surrounding the renewed coronavirus surge, with the local unemployment rate falling to a pandemic-era low of 4.2% in July. Employers in the region added a combined 5,600 jobs last month, according to the...
House Rentrismedia.com

Rent Growth Outpaces Pre-Pandemic Expectations

Recent surges in rent prices have made it appear as though the pandemic never happened, according to recent market reports from Zillow®. The rebounding rental market was red-hot in July, as rent prices surged beyond levels they would’ve been based on pre-pandemic trends. According to Zillow, rent growth continued to...
House Rentworldpropertyjournal.com

Home Rental Growth in U.S. Hits Highest Levels Since 2005

Based on CoreLogic's latest Single-Family Rent Index for June 2021, home rents nationwide increased 7.5% year over year, up from a 1.4% year-over-year increase in June 2020. Hot housing market conditions have exacerbated the challenges of finding affordable rental properties for some consumers. According to a recent CoreLogic survey, 85% of consumers searching for a home said they prefer single-family homes. However, for-sale inventory remains in short supply as construction continues to lag. Not only is this keeping many would-be buyers on the hunt for single-family rentals, but it's also contributing to the dwindling availability and increasing prices of these properties. As space and affordability remain top priorities for renters, we can expect to see a similar trend as the for-sale market -- increased migration to less dense and lower cost areas.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Utah’s unemployment rate dips again, to 2.6%, second lowest in the U.S.

Utah’s economy continued to outperform the rest of the country with unemployment at 2.6% in July, compared to 5.4% for the U.S. as a whole. That gave the Beehive State the second lowest jobless rate of any state — just behind Nebraska at 2.3% — and below June’s 2.7%, according to the Labor Department. Hospitality-heavy Nevada had the nation’s highest rate last month, at 7.7%, followed by California, New Mexico and New York, each with rates of 7.6%.
Minnesota StateKAAL-TV

Minnesota unemployment rate hits 3.9%, lowest since March

(ABC 6 NEWS) - Minnesota is seeing the largest gain in total employment since March, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). Minnesota gained 14,500 jobs in July and the private sector gained 8,700 jobs, according to DEED. These were the largest gains since March for...
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

U.S. Home Prices Mark 12 Months of Double-Digit Increases

Home prices in the U.S. shot up again in July, setting yet another record and marking the 12th-straight month of price gains over 10%, according to a report Thursday from Redfin. The median home price was $385,600 last month, a 19.5% year-over-year gain, the data showed. “Home prices are still...
Baton Rouge, LAKTBS

New jobless claims hit lowest level since pandemic began

BATON ROUGE, La. - New unemployment claims for individuals across Louisiana were just shy of 2,000 as of last week, the lowest for new claims since the coronavirus pandemic related economic slowdown began in mid-March 2020. There were 1,977 new unemployment claims for the week ending Aug. 14, which more...
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Mansion Global Daily: South Nevada's Most Expensive Home, Hong Kong's Soaring House Prices Set to Boost Rental Costs, and More

The Most Expensive Listing in Southern Nevada Asks $32.5 Million. The 14,207-square-foot home in Henderson features views of the Las Vegas Strip, smart-home technology, solar power and a 12-car garage. Read More. BY THE NUMBERS. LISTING OF THE DAY. Renowned California Architect Robert A. Odermatt’s ‘Dream House’. The architect is...
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

Real Estate Market in the United States is Finally Slowing Down

During the COVID-19 global pandemic, the housing market went through its own set of turmoil. While undoubtedly billions of lives were impacted due to the pandemic, the lifespan of the impact is still ongoing. In the earlier part of 2020, the economy suffered tremendously, which put many people's desire to...
Real EstatePosted by
IBTimes

US New Home Construction Slows In July

As the US real estate market continues to see strong demand while grappling with supply bottlenecks and high prices, government data released Wednesday showed the pace of new homebuilding slowing in July. Housing projects started last month fell seven percent compared to June to an annual rate of just over...
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Home Builder Sentiment Drops to Lowest Level Since 2020

Home builder sentiment dropped to its lowest level since July 2020 amid continued labor and building material challenges. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index reported builder sentiment at 75 in August, down 5 points from last month's index. Anything over 50 is considered positive. The index reports on three components: current sales conditions, traffic of prospective buyers, and sales expectations in the next six months. Future sales expectations remained at 81 while the other two components fell 5 points to 81 for current sales conditions and 60 for traffic of prospective buyers.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

U.K. Home Prices Climbed 13% Over the Year to June

Property price gains across the U.K. continued their tear in June, according to a report Wednesday from the government’s Land Registry. Home prices rose 13.2% in the year to June, and up 4.5% from May, to leave the average home price in the U.K. at £265,668 (US$365,373), according to the index from the U.K. government’s Office for National Statistics, using data from the Land Registry and other government agencies.
Cleveland County, ARclevelandcountyherald.com

County Population Falls 13.1 Percent, Lowest Since 1970

RISON – Cleveland County lost more than 13 percent of its population between 2010 and 2020, according to figures released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the numbers released last Thursday, Aug. 12, by the Census Bureau, the population of Cleveland Count fell from 8,689 in 2010 to 7,550 in 2020, a decline of 13.1 percent.

