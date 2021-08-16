Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Lecture & Lemonade with Russ Gifford

traveliowa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSit back, relax, and enjoy an ice-cold glass of lemonade during Sergeant Floyd Week at the Betty Strong Encounter Center during the Sgt. Floyd Week’s “Lecture & Lemonade” series August 17—21. Russ Gifford, a Senior Lecturer at the Lifelong Learning Institute at WITCC will speak about the “French Connection” in Siouxland at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 17. The short informal program will be accompanied by free refreshments and a Q&A session with the presenter. The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center comprise a private, non-profit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD). It is located on the Missouri Riverfront, exit 149 off I-29. Admission is free. For more information call 712-224-5242.

www.traveliowa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass#Senior Lecturer#Lecture Lemonade#Sgt#Lecture Lemonade#Witcc#Q A#Mrhd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
East Hampton, NYHamptons.com

EHHS Summer Lecture Luncheon

On Thursday, August 12, the East Hampton Historical Society invited landscape architect Perry Guillot to be a guest speaker at their annual Summer Lecture Luncheon, held at the Maidstone Club overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Over 250 guests were enthralled by Mr. Guillot’s presentation of some of his most remarkable projects. Moderated by designer David Netto, this lively and informative luncheon explored, illuminated, and celebrated the beauty and rich history that unites us as a community.
Gifford, FLveronews.com

BBQ heats up fundraising for Gifford Youth Orchestra

Members of the Gifford Youth Orchestra recently traded in their strings and bows and took their places at the grill, producing enticing aromas rather than musical notes during their annual Barbeque Festival, held at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park and Walking Trail. Supporters of the nonprofit gathered in...
Politicsrichardsontoday.com

Lunchtime Lecture Aug. 24

A Lunchtime Lecture entitled, “The Great Depression in DFW,” will be held Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. in the Basement Program Room. Presenter Rusty Williams will enlighten the audience about how the DFW area was affected by the hard times and challenges of The Great Depression and help Richardson Reads One Book (RROB) readers better understand the time period of “This Tender Land,” one of the current RROB selections.
Drinkscityoflaramie.org

Lemonade Day Laramie is back in 2021!

The Laramie story began in 2019 when this wonderful event was brought to the Gem City of the Plains! In our first year, we had 22 stands with 48 young entrepreneurs participating. After taking 2020 off during the pandemic, Lemonade Day is back in Laramie for its second year on August 14, 2021.
Missouri Statetraveliowa.com

Keelboat Building for Kids

The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center invites kids to build and decorate miniature keelboats. Participant will then race their completed miniature keelboats on a miniature “Missouri River.” The event will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 17. The keelboat was the primary source of transportation for the Lewis & Clark Expedition during the first part of its journey. In the summer of 1804, the barge passed through Siouxland. On board, Captain Clark worked to map the main tributaries of the Missouri River which included the Big Sioux and Floyd River. No reservations are required; event runs while supplies last. For a complete list of Sgt. Floyd Week events visit: www.siouxcitylcic.com/exhibits/sgt-floyd-week/ The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center comprise a private, non-profit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD). It is located on the Missouri Riverfront, exit 149 off I-29. Admission is free. For more information call 712-224-5242.
DrinksHuron Daily Tribune

Better than lemonade

Back row from left, Rozlynn VanCullen and Caylie Lokers pose with smiles along with (front row from left) Camille VanCullen and Riley Park as the group was spotted selling ice cold juice Tuesday afternoon. The VanCullen sisters have been selling lemonade and other juices at the corner of 15 Mile...
Shoppingappenmedia.com

Opinion: Summer shopping at Lemonade Days

The Country Store at Lemonade Days is back! While the kids may be there for the rides and sinful food and desserts, many of us visit for the shopping. I much prefer to shop at festivals and smaller local shops than at big box stores. Pre-pandemic, I also shopped while on vacation in different locales. Needless to say, that hasn’t happened much lately, though I did manage to support the economies of both Amelia Island and Saint Simons in the spring.
South Bend, INSouth Bend Tribune

Fire Arts presents lecture about bookmaking

SOUTH BEND — Fire Arts Inc. presents a lecture by Eric Lease Morgan at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at 305 E. Colfax Ave. In “Bookmaking: Sewing Paper and Painting With Glue,” Lease Morgan will use items from his own collection in a show-and-tell to compare and contrast and provide the opportunity to lay hands on examples of Coptic and Japanese stab stitches, case bindings, book blocks, signatures, and end papers.
Charitiesvermontbiz.com

Gifford’s Last Mile Fundraiser returns for 16th year

Vermont Business Magazine When Rose Lucenti’s mother, Barbara Greenslit, unexpectedly needed end of life care last May, Barbara chose Gifford Health Care’s main campus to spend her remaining days. “She insisted on coming to Gifford,” Lucenti said. “Because she preferred the care she received.”. Just as Barbara was settling into...
Politicstheroanokestar.com

August Kegley Lecture to Cover Lewis & Clark Trail

Peggy Crosson, President, Virginia Lewis and Clark Legacy Trail, will take the audience through the Trail Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. in the theater at the Historical Society of Western Virginia on Shenandoah Avenue NE Roanoke. In 2013, Crosson received the Ruth Anderson McCulloch Historic Preservation Award from the...
Scottsbluff, NEStar-Herald

Selling lemonade to help pets in need

A pair of Scottsbluff siblings spent their Oregon Trail Days selling lemonade, helping a local charity help struggling pet owners. Instead of watching costumed children on parade, Faith Langer, 8, and her brother Ambrose, 4, watched a parade of customers outside their home from July 8-11. They raised a total of $482 to aid the Gering-based charity Skipper’s Cupboard.
Logan, UTusu.edu

Managing and Editing Lecture Recordings

With all the recordings you have probably been creating lately, your MyMedia account may be in need of some attention. This workshop will take you through the first steps to becoming a media master: learn how to tag and add descriptions to your recordings to make them more easily searchable, discover the power of playlists, and become familiar with the basic editing tools that are available through MyMedia.
RecipesFox11online.com

No Bake Pink Lemonade Pie

For more on all the products Bulk Priced Food Shoppe carries you can visit their website at bulkpricedfoodshoppe.com. The store is located at W6482 Greenville Drive in Greenville. Ingredients:. 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs. 1/4 cup sugar. 6 Tbsp. butter, melted. 8 oz. cream cheese, softened. 1 (14 oz.)...
Societyourherald.com

Last Mile Honors Gifford’s Henzig, Young

When Gifford hosts its 16th annual Last Mile event this month, two of the medical center’s former colleagues will be on the minds of many. The Gifford family lost palliative care nurse John Young, who died last November and anesthesiologist Dennis Henzig, who died in February. Both were longtime employees at Gifford and active participants in the Last Mile events. […]
Youngstown, OHCleveland Jewish News

Rabbi Kornspan to lecture at JCC of Youngstown

As part of its Newman Levy lecture series, the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will host Rabbi Mitchell Kornspan at noon Aug. 18 at the JCC at 505 Gypsy Lane. Kornspan, a Youngstown native, graduated from Rayen High School and then went to New York to become a rabbi. He graduated Yeshiva University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree, and then a Master of Arts degree and rabbinical ordination.
Bartlesville, OKBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Lecture on 'The Melting Pot of Bartlesville' Tuesday at Unity Square

The Bartlesville Area History Museum will present its final event of the Inaugural Summer Lecture Series: "The Melting Pot of Bartlesville" at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Tower Center at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville, 300 SE Adams Blvd. “The last two events have been a blast,” said Delaney Williams,...
Religionthereportergroup.org

Chabad Center to Hold Piaker Lecture on Sept 2

The Chabad Center will hold the 2021 Pauline and Philip Piaker Memorial Lecture, “It’s a Brave, New World – From Messenger RNA Vaccines to Mitochondrial DNA Genes: The Jewish Approach to the Latest Medical Advances,” by Rabbi Edward Reichman. M.D., on Thursday, September 2, at the Chabad Center. The doors will be open and refreshments available at 7 pm, with the presentation beginning at 7:30 pm. There is no charge, but reservations are required and can be made at www. Jewishbu.com/Piaker or by calling Chabad at 797-0015.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Rosamond Gifford Zoo to celebrate Asian Elephant Extravaganza Saturday

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo will celebrate the zoo’s Asian elephants and the cultures of their native countries with the annual Asian Elephant Extravaganza on Saturday, August 14. The event offers a day full of elephant activities and demonstrations, South Asian dance and musical performances and a birthday party for the zoo’s two eldest elephants, Siri and Romani, who turn 54 and 45 this month.
Manistee, MIMidland Daily News

Ramsdell to wrap Talks, Tunes, Tours lecture series

MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is wrapping up its free Talks, Tunes, Tours lecture series of 2021. The last presentation will take place Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. This Tuesday, join Alex Tank as he presents “American Mosaic: A Vintage Music Experience at 78 rpm.” Tank...
Genesee, IDPosted by
Lewiston Tribune

Lemonade and devotion

GENESEE — Hailee Zollman worked her lemonade stand Saturday like a savvy customer-service professional, warmly engaging people as they walked up her family’s driveway. “There is brownies, there is good bars, there is Rice Krispies and there is cookies,” she informed one customer. Then the 8-year-old, wearing a bright yellow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy