Lecture & Lemonade with Russ Gifford
Sit back, relax, and enjoy an ice-cold glass of lemonade during Sergeant Floyd Week at the Betty Strong Encounter Center during the Sgt. Floyd Week’s “Lecture & Lemonade” series August 17—21. Russ Gifford, a Senior Lecturer at the Lifelong Learning Institute at WITCC will speak about the “French Connection” in Siouxland at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 17. The short informal program will be accompanied by free refreshments and a Q&A session with the presenter. The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center comprise a private, non-profit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD). It is located on the Missouri Riverfront, exit 149 off I-29. Admission is free. For more information call 712-224-5242.www.traveliowa.com
