Lecture & Lemonade with Russ Gifford

The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center invites kids to build and decorate miniature keelboats. Participant will then race their completed miniature keelboats on a miniature “Missouri River.” The event will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 17. The keelboat was the primary source of transportation for the Lewis & Clark Expedition during the first part of its journey. In the summer of 1804, the barge passed through Siouxland. On board, Captain Clark worked to map the main tributaries of the Missouri River which included the Big Sioux and Floyd River. No reservations are required; event runs while supplies last. For a complete list of Sgt. Floyd Week events visit: www.siouxcitylcic.com/exhibits/sgt-floyd-week/ The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center comprise a private, non-profit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD). It is located on the Missouri Riverfront, exit 149 off I-29. Admission is free. For more information call 712-224-5242.