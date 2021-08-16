Cancel
A California town was deserted for years. Someone bought the whole thing for $6.2M

By TJ Macias
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s halfway between Los Angeles and Phoenix, but when racing past it at over 65-miles-per-hour, you wouldn’t even give the Town of Desert Center a half of glance. Yet, it just sold for $6.25 million. “At an abandoned gas station, the pumps are stripped of their outer shells and wiring,”...

Nothing moves on Ragsdale Road. Cars whiz past on the 10 Freeway about 100 yards away. At an abandoned gas station, the pumps are stripped of their outer shells and wiring. The convenience store is covered in graffiti, its door kicked in, contents looted. Nearby restrooms are smashed and unworkable, but the stench suggests that hasn’t stopped everyone from using them. The sign over the station announces 24-hour service, a claim that hasn’t been true in years.
