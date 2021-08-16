Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

New candidate for Jacksonville sheriff

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hAzAS_0bTAsj3E00

Jacksonville, FL — JSO’s Chief of Investigations, T.K. Waters, announced Monday his candidacy for sheriff.

Chief Waters joined the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in 1991 as a corrections officer, and according to a news release, has held every position at JSO from corrections to patrol to homicide.

He released a statement Monday that said, ”I am running to be the next Jacksonville Sheriff because I have devoted my professional life to improving this city and serving the people who call it home. I want to build on the successful initiatives our office is currently pursuing and enhance our commitment to a service and partnership mentality with the community. As your next Sheriff, I am committed to service, driven by my diverse experience in the agency and will strive to deliver the excellence in law enforcement that our community deserves. Together, we can continue to make Jacksonville an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Waters is now the fourth candidate for sheriff. He joins Lakesha Burton, Wayne Clark and Matthew Nemeth.

The newly-elected candidate will replace Sheriff Mike Williams who has termed out.

The election is set for March 2023.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jso#Jacksonville Sheriff#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Saint Johns County, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

Woman found guilty of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A jury has found Grace King, a repeat offender, guilty of one count of DUI manslaughter and one count of vehicular homicide in St. Johns County. King was first arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on May 30, 2019 for a crash that killed a local father of two. It was determined that King was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Florida StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Coronavirus: Sarasota County 6th Florida school district to pass mask mandate

SARASOTA, Fla. — A fifth Florida school district enacted a 90-day mask mandate for students, teachers and staff on Friday during a special board meeting. The Sarasota County School Board passed the mandate by a 3-2 vote, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported. Sarasota, located about 50 miles south of Tampa, joined the Miami-Dade, Broward, Alachua, Hillsborough and Palm Beach school districts in enacting mandatory face coverings on campus, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Action News Jax

3 teens dead, 1 wounded in Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — Three teenagers were fatally shot and another was wounded during a shooting in Phoenix on Friday, authorities said. Phoenix police identified the victims as Victor Manuel Cruz, 19; Avery Young, 19; and Salvador Gomez Medina, 16, The Arizona Republic reported. The fourth teen is in critical condition but...

Comments / 3

Community Policy