New candidate for Jacksonville sheriff

Jacksonville, FL — JSO’s Chief of Investigations, T.K. Waters, announced Monday his candidacy for sheriff.

Chief Waters joined the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in 1991 as a corrections officer, and according to a news release, has held every position at JSO from corrections to patrol to homicide.

He released a statement Monday that said, ”I am running to be the next Jacksonville Sheriff because I have devoted my professional life to improving this city and serving the people who call it home. I want to build on the successful initiatives our office is currently pursuing and enhance our commitment to a service and partnership mentality with the community. As your next Sheriff, I am committed to service, driven by my diverse experience in the agency and will strive to deliver the excellence in law enforcement that our community deserves. Together, we can continue to make Jacksonville an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Waters is now the fourth candidate for sheriff. He joins Lakesha Burton, Wayne Clark and Matthew Nemeth.

The newly-elected candidate will replace Sheriff Mike Williams who has termed out.

The election is set for March 2023.

