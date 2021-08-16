Johnny Depp Says Hollywood Is Boycotting Him
Johnny Depp claimed he is being boycotted by Hollywood in the first interview he's given since losing a libel case against the British publication The Sun last year. Speaking with The Sunday Times, he alluded to "a surreal five years" and his perceived professional struggles. The actor was unable to address some of the issues head-on because of another looming court case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. However, the interview, which was tied to the British release of his current film Minamata, featured several illuminating statements.popcrush.com
Comments / 0