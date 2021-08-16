Keelboat Building for Kids

The Betty Strong Encounter Center will host an afternoon of “Woodcarvers in the Atrium” from 12:00—4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 21. The Northwest Iowa Woodcarvers will offer their handy work up for viewing. In celebration of Sergeant Floyd week, we will also be giving away free Rainbow Snow treats to the first 200 friends who come to the Center for the day’s many activities. Primarily a local club, the carvers meet on the second Saturday of each month at Goodwill Industries in Sioux City. The mission of the club is to promote and advance all types of woodcarving skills among its members. They do so through monthly meetings, where they offer a monthly project taught by one of the club members. The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center comprise a private, non-profit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD). It is located on the Missouri Riverfront, exit 149 off I-29. Admission is free. For more information call 712-224-5242.