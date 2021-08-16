Recent McNeil graduates Kayla, Lyssa Frank leave mark in classroom, on soccer field

After a stellar prep on the pitch and in the classroom, twin sisters Kayla and Lyssa Frank look ready for college. The 2021 McNeil High School graduates ranked first and third, respectively, in a graduating class of over 600 Mavericks. Kayla Frank, the valedictorian, also scored a perfect grade on the mathematics portion of the SAT. Both will attend the University of North Carolina, although their soccer careers will be limited to any intramural teams if they choose.