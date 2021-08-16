Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcneil, TX

Recent McNeil graduates Kayla, Lyssa Frank leave mark in classroom, on soccer field

Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a stellar prep on the pitch and in the classroom, twin sisters Kayla and Lyssa Frank look ready for college. The 2021 McNeil High School graduates ranked first and third, respectively, in a graduating class of over 600 Mavericks. Kayla Frank, the valedictorian, also scored a perfect grade on the mathematics portion of the SAT. Both will attend the University of North Carolina, although their soccer careers will be limited to any intramural teams if they choose.

www.statesman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mcneil, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Skills#Unc#Mcneil High School#Mavs#Unc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from Biden's week of chaos in Afghanistan

President Biden sustained a barrage of criticism this week over the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan amid the U.S. military withdrawal and collapse of the country’s government. The Biden administration is now scrambling to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies, under enormous pressure from congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny over past comments about women, Jews and poor people. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — General Motors said Friday it is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall and others raise questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. Ford, BMW and Hyundai all have recalled batteries recently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy