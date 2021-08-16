Cancel
How did Newsom find himself in this fine mess?

By Thomas D. Elias
Redlands Daily Facts
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGavin Newsom might be asking himself these days, as Oliver Hardy first did in a 1930 film, how he got into this fine mess. And Newsom truly is in trouble: One sometimes-accurate public poll in early August found voters favoring the firing of the governor by 11 percent, while most other surveys have that question too close to call.

California StateWashington Post

Democrats confront a nightmare scenario in California recall

Two very important things happened in the California recall election in recent weeks. First, the polls have moved closer to even, suggesting that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is suddenly in real jeopardy of being recalled. And second, Newsom and the California Democratic Party have responded to that by doubling down...
Educationlostcoastoutpost.com

Who Is Larry Elder and What Would He Do as Governor?

“The Sage from South Central.” “Even more extreme than Trump.” The recall candidate to beat. Larry Elder goes by a lot of labels these days. If he’s tough to pin down, that’s because he’s such an unlikely character: A Black man who grew up in South Central Los Angeles, went to an Ivy League college and became a conservative provocateur.
California StateWashington Post

Why Californians might trade Gavin Newsom in for Larry Elder

LOS ANGELES — Slightly more than a month since Larry Elder became a Republican candidate to replace Democrat Gavin Newsom as California’s governor, the electorate that in 2018 elected Newsom is already voting on whether to truncate his term by a recall vote. Elder’s campaign is a one-man band. Newsom’s is primarily big battalions: government employees unions focused on preserving their parasitic relations with government.
ElectionsPosted by
Fox News

Larry Elder slams Democrats 'slandering' him over decades-old op-ed on female voting

Republican California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder slammed Democrats for "slandering" him for characterizing an op-ed he wrote more than 20 years ago as sexist. "Calif. Dems are desperate & slandering me, distorting what I wrote in a column 21 yrs ago. Here's what I wrote, decide for yourself," Elder said on Twitter Wednesday, after an op-ed published in 2000 for Capitalism Magazine, titled, "Democrats and the 'SHE' Vote," became a target for Elder’s competition in the recall election.
California StateCourthouse News Service

Democrats going all in for Newsom in California recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — As the final vote dumps trickled in following California’s 2018 gubernatorial election, they not only confirmed the landslide victory most pundits predicted but also placed a fitting exclamation point on a relatively blemish-free campaign for Gavin Newsom. Outgaining his Republican opponent by nearly 3 million votes,...
ElectionsSFGate

If you don't like the Gavin Newsom recall rules, here's who to blame

"All you need is about a quarter of the people that voted for Donald Trump to get this recall petition to the voters," Newsom told CNN in March. To trigger a recall election of a statewide official, petition organizers must gather a number of signatures equal to 12% of the total votes cast in the previous election for the office of the person being recalled (in Newsom's case, approximately 1.5 million). If the recall petition qualifies and a special election is held, the targeted official can be recalled by a simple majority of voters. If that official is recalled, whichever replacement candidate on the bottom of the ballot receives the most votes will take office — even if that candidate does not receive a majority of votes. Both of those provisions are in the state constitution, and require a constitutional amendment to change.
California StateSlate

Just How Big a Mess the California Recall Is

It’s hard to know where precisely to start. The sun is shining, the fires are raging, and California is stumbling in a daze through a gubernatorial recall election that might change more than anyone wants to admit. You might already know the general outlines of the story: A small but passionate minority of voters, most of them Republican, are pumped to give Gov. Gavin Newsom the boot. They know better than anyone that the success of the scheme depends on keeping the Democratic majority complacent and unalarmed about what yet another “recall election” means. (After all, every governor since 1960 has faced one or more such attempts—what’s the big deal?)
California StatePress Democrat

PD Editorial: California voters should say no to Newsom recall

Ballots are arriving in the mail for the Sept. 14 recall targeting Gov. Gavin Newsom. Our advice: Mark your ballot “no” and send it back right away. Newsom’s record isn’t perfect. He can’t seem to control his urge to talk, resulting at times in mixed messages. His abrupt policy changes during the COVID-19 pandemic have sown confusion. And there’s no excuse for attending a large birthday dinner for a lobbyist friend while urging Californians to stay home.
San Francisco, CAKTVU FOX 2

Republicans focus on Newsom, avoid Elder in third recall debate

SAN FRANCISCO - In the third Republican recall debate, Kevin Faulconer, John Cox and Kevin Kiley once again trained their attacks on Gov. Gavin Newsom: particularly his handling of the pandemic. "This governor opened and shut down our economy," said Faulconer. "We had businesses in San Diego sometimes shut down...
California StatePosted by
WOKV

EXPLAINER: How California could recall Gov. Gavin Newsom

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — California's Sept. 14 recall election could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. Mail-in ballots, the form of voting most Californians use, already have arrived at voters’ homes. The contest is unfolding as the state sees a surge in coronavirus cases from the delta...
Public HealthUnion

Ellen Macdonald: Recall’s a bad idea

Gov. Gavin Newsom has led California with strength through this pandemic and 80% of adults aged 18-plus have had at least one vaccine shot. Also, the current statewide number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is lower than other large states, largely due to some mandates and masking. Yes, the governor...

