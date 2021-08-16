Top iPad games gone free

Remote Play brings the power of home consoles to portable screens. Taking your games on the go isn’t a new concept. Quite the contrary — video game companies have been trying to perfect mobile gaming for decades. From massive successes like the original Game Boy, to utter failures like the much maligned Nokia N-Gage, to the various highs and lows of modern mobile gaming, all the way to the immensely triumphant Nintendo Switch, console developers have spent countless hours pouring love and care into our portable gaming devices. Despite their best efforts, however, no portable console has ever really been able to capture that legitimate sofa gaming experience. Even the aforementioned Switch — despite being a brilliant little dockable system that can be played on a full sized television — is typically underpowered and, while having amazing games, oftentimes feels as though you’re playing a dumbed down version of the more powerful PlayStation or Xbox hardware.