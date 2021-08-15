Cancel
Can my ex wife's boyfriend claim my kids On his taxes if our decree says that I get 2 every year and she gets other 2 every year

By Asked in Fort Wayne, IN
 6 days ago

My ex wife and I have 4 kids together. In our divorce decree it states that I have the right to claim 2 of our kids together every year and she has the other 2. Does her boyfriend have the right to claim them if I'm caught up with child support or not caught up with child support? I live in Indiana. This year coming up I should be caught up with back support but she's telling me that I can't claim them next year because her boyfriend claimed them this year and that if he doesn't claim them next year (2022) then they wouldn't get the child tax credit. I'm wondering if I wasn't caught up but maybe 1000 could he still claim them regardless? Also can he claim my kids anyways? Without them being married?

