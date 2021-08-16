Cancel
Twitch's top female streamer says her house caught on fire in a suspected arson attack

By Kieran Press-Reynolds
Insider
 4 days ago

Kaitlyn Siragusa, who streams and makes YouTube videos under the handle Amouranth, claimed on Twitter that her house caught on fire and alleged that investigators suspected arson.

  • Amouranth said on Twitter that her house caught fire and said investigators suspected arson.
  • In the thread, Amourath also said that someone tried to shoot fireworks at her house in 2020.
  • She said she has also experienced "garden variety of swatting" attempts.
A top Twitch streamer alleged her house caught on fire on Friday evening and said investigators suspected it was an arson attack.

Kaitlyn Siragusa, who reportedly lives in Houston, Texas , streams on Twitch under the handle Amouranth, where she has over 4 million followers. Siragusa is the most-watched woman on Twitch, according to Kotaku. Her massively popular streams feature gaming, real-life stunts, chatting with viewers while chilling in a hot tub as part of the "hot tub meta" trend, and ASMR-style content, among other streaming genres.

On Saturday morning, Siragusa, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, said in a Twitter thread that flames engulfed part of her house on Friday night. She said that she and her pets were unharmed.

"There was a fire along the side of my home originating from the area where my trashcan is kept," she wrote in the first tweet , which amassed almost 3,000 likes and over 100 retweets.

She added that the purported fire's cause had not been confirmed, but that "investigators strongly suspected arson."

"[Investigators] are reviewing surveillance footage, neighbors surveillance footage and possibly other videos adjacent to the area to try and catch the potential suspect," Siragusa continued.

The Houston Police Department directed Insider to the Houston Fire Department, which did not answer a request for comment at press time.

Later in the Twitter thread, Siragusa said this wasn't the first time she faced what appeared to be a threat to her safety. In 2020, someone tried to launch fireworks at her house but was caught before the act could be carried out, Siragusa said in the thread.

She said she has also experienced "the garden variety of swatting" - when a person "prank" calls the police and makes false accusations about an innocent person being dangerous, a trend that's popular within the streaming community - "on a weekly basis."

This is a developing story.

Comments / 1

