Russian Interference Hits Ukraine With Vaccine Hesitancy and Conspiracy Theories

Despite another wave of deadly COVID-19 coronavirus infections ravaging Moscow and spreading out into the provinces, the Russian authorities went ahead with staging the MAKS-2021 air-and-space show on the outskirts of Moscow, in Zhukovsky. On opening day, July 20, President Vladimir Putin visited the exposition, observed the stands, and watched demonstration overflights by military and civilian aircraft. According to official Kremlin reports, Putin has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but he still observes a strict isolation regime. At MAKS-2021, the Russian president strolled through the exhibition without a facemask, surrounded by a screen of body guards. According to a member of his personal press pool, he was at all times inside a “clean zone” bubble: no person or official was allowed anywhere near the president if he or she was not “clean” of COVID-19. A negative test is not enough. Anyone, no matter who, permitted close to Putin must first spend two weeks in total isolation under the watchful eye of the Federal Protective Service (FSO) to be proclaimed “clean” and allowed into the Russian leader’s presence (Kommersant, July 21). Apparently, Putin sees himself constantly and ubiquitously surrounded by deadly threats, and the same kind of paranoia seems to influence Russia’s external, internal and defense policymaking.