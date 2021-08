One learns a great deal about what Majority Leader and Senior NY Senator Charles Schumer said or did not say about the benefits of his proposed $1.1 trillion dollar infrastructure bill. This includes $39 billion funding for public transit and $66 billion for rail over five years. Schumer has proudly boasted how this funding will support the $11 billion Gateway Tunnel (a new tunnel under the Hudson River providing additional capacity for Amtrak and NJ Transit access to Penn Station). It also will help the $6.9 billion MTA NYC Transit $6.9 billion Second Avenue Subway Phase Two (by providing a three stop extension on Manhattan East Side from 96th to 125th Street).