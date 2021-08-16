Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashland, KY

The Judds to be inducted in Country Music Hall of Fame. ‘About damn time,’ Wynonna says

By Mike Stunson
Centre Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Judds, the mother-daughter duo who hail from Ashland, Kentucky, were announced Monday as inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd were one of the most successful duos in music history, totaling 20 top 10 hits, including 14 songs that topped the charts. They also won five Grammys, nine Country Music Association awards and seven Academy of Country Music awards.

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, KY
State
Kentucky State
Ashland, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Pete Best
Person
Pete Drake
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Eddie Bayers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Judds#The Hall Of Fame#Rca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Taste of Country

Remember When the Judds Played Their ‘Final Show’?

The Judds performed what was billed as the final show of their career together on Dec. 4, 1991, but that was far from the end of the line for the mother-daughter country duo. The duo of mother Naomi and daughter Wynonna Judd launched their career in 1983 with the release of "Had a Dream (For the Heart), and by 1990 they had built a career that had landed them a string of 14 No. 1 hits, including "Mama He's Crazy," "Girls' Night Out," "Have Mercy," "Love Is Alive," "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)" and more. On Oct. 17, 1990, Naomi Judd dropped the bombshell news that she was retiring at the age of 44 due to being diagnosed with Hepatitis C, a disease that affects the liver and can cause potentially life-threatening side effects.
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Connie Smith Created 'The Cry of the Heart' With Hall of Fame-Level Talents [Interview]

When Marty Stuart gets officially enshrined in the Country Music Hall of Fame later this fall, he and Connie Smith will be the first living, married couple to share space in the museum's rotunda. To fact check that, let's weed out the usual suspects: AP and Sara Carter were divorced before there ever was a Hall of Fame, George Jones and Tammy Wynette split before both had their names called, June Carter Cash has yet to be inducted and Boudleaux Bryant died before he and his wife Felice were enshrined for their contributions to country songwriting.
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1972, Elvis Presley’s “Burnin’ Love” debuted on the charts. It was “the King’s” final top 10 hit, and his final gold single. In 1992, Travis Tritt recorded “Burnin’ Love” for the “Honeymoon In Vegas” film soundtrack. Today in 1978, Crystal Gayle topped the charts with the single, “Talking...
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

The Creative Friendship of John Hiatt and The Jerry Douglas Band

In the fifth decade of an illustrious career, you might think John Hiatt had already done it all. An acclaimed Nashville recording artist in his own right, Hiatt’s songwriting credits include hits by Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, and many more. His lyrics and melodies have earned him a place in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, a BMI Troubadour award, and a Lifetime Achievement in Songwriting designation from the Americana Music Association. Yet this August finds him excited about some career-firsts that the younger John would never have dreamed of.
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
Posted by
Whiskey Riff

How Much Is Dolly Parton Worth? Forbes Says… A LOT

Dolly Parton is the Queen of country music. She’s also an incredibly talented businesswoman, and that has never been more apparent than now. Forbes recently revealed that her estimated net worth comes in at a whopping $350 MILLION in total. Her music catalog accounts for a third of that money,...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Miranda Lambert's Brother And His Husband Make A Splash In Her New Video

Miranda Lambert’s latest musical project is a family affair in more ways than one. The Grammy-winning country artist unveiled the video for the Telemitry remix of “Tequila Does,” a track from 2019’s “Wildcard,” on Tuesday. Much of the buzz around the clip has focused on Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, who shows off his chiseled physique in a steamy cameo with his brothers, K.C. and Patrick.
MusicFOXBusiness

What is Dolly Parton's net worth?

While Dolly Parton has certainly made a pretty penny with her own music and movies over the years, there's much more to the country icon's fortune than meets the eye. Famous, of course, for decades worth of chart-topping and genre-spanning hits, Parton's voice is among the most recognizable in music, just as she herself is unmistakable in her film and television performances.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

This Is Trisha Yearwood's All-Time Favorite Singer

Trisha Yearwood is pretty much the renaissance woman we all want to be. She sings like a nightingale, is married to Garth Brooks — we could probably stop there — and cooks like she went to culinary school. The Grammy Award-winning singer-turned-host of Food Network's "Trisha's Southern Cooking" is truly accomplished. What do fans think about her cooking show? The singer-songwriter shared with "Today," "The thing that people have said over and over again, especially people who don't cook is, 'I watch your show, the food makes me hungry, and I think I can make that.' That's exciting because we've heard that a lot of people watch cooking shows, but don't make the food."

Comments / 0

Community Policy