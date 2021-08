Oscar Perry Abello assesses the impact of a unique community land trust helping Denver families get into affordable homes. As Elevation Community Land Trust public partnerships and legal director Tiana Patterson explains, the trust's split ownership structure "is what makes it possible for the land trust to keep the cost of homeownership affordable for you and for the next buyer after you." To qualify for an Elevation home, "your current household income can only be up to a certain amount — up to 80% of area median income, or $78,500 for a household of four in Denver. More importantly, the trust keeps the deed to the land, while extending a 99-year ground lease to you as the owner of the home or a housing unit on that land."