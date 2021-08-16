The Annual Western Saloon Night at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry is Saturday!

The Western Science Center Museum, where one of the largest Mastodon fossil collections in the nation is housed, announced it will be reopening Aug. 21 combined with the 2021 Inland Empire Science Festival. “We’re excited to announce that the Western Science Center will reopen,” museum officials said. “We’ve been busy getting ready to show off new exhibits and new fossils. In a way we’ve got a whole new museum for you to explore.” The WSC has been closed, except for a few Saturday outdoor science presentations, during the long COVID-19 pandemic. The museum, at 2345 Searl Parkway in Hemet, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day. Visitors will also be able to visit many science vendors coming to the festival with exhibits and information. The largest fossil on displ.