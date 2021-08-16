Apocalypse Now – a story of drugs, typhoons, and heart attacks
42 years ago, the world was graced with one of the best war films in cinematic history, Francis Ford Coppola’s psychological masterpiece, Apocalypse Now. Loosely based on the 1899 novel Heart of Darkness, and set during the Vietnam War, the film would go on to blow critics’ minds and gross over 100 million dollars at the worldwide box office. But did you know that the acclaimed film had a bumpy journey to Hollywood and so many issues that Coppola himself almost lost his mind while making it?www.thedigitalfix.com
Comments / 0