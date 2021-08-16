Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Ozark, MO

Columbia man arrested after Lake Ozark chase

By Matthew Sanders
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C0u94_0bTAnXEL00

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A man accused of leading authorities on a chase and stealing a police car Saturday in Lake Ozark has been charged with four felonies in connection with the incident.

Kenneth Rybolt, 26, of Columbia, is charged in Camden County with burglary, vehicle theft, property damage and stealing and in Miller County with first-degree assault and resisting arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eV2Jk_0bTAnXEL00
Kenneth Rybolt Mugshot

Lake Ozark police say Rybolt led them on a chase starting in the parking lot of Marcus Theatre after officers were sent to a shoplifting call at Kohl's. Police blocked in a stolen vehicle Rybolt was driving, but he rammed a police cruiser and got away, hitting another vehicle head-on and then crashing on a highway, the police department said.

Rybolt tried to carjack another vehicle after the crash but was arrested, police say. He then got free inside a police cruiser and stole it, police say. Lake Ozark police say Rybolt later broke into an unoccupied house in Camden County, stole a personal watercraft key and was attempting to steal the craft when water patrol officers arrived. Rybolt then tried to hide in the water under a dock, police say, but a Lake Ozark officer jumped into the water and arrested him.

A vehicle Rybolt stole from Columbia, which he was driving when the chase began, was totaled, police said.

Rybolt was in the Miller County Jail on Monday.

The post Columbia man arrested after Lake Ozark chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Ozark, MO
Crime & Safety
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Ozark, MO
City
Columbia, MO
City
Tuscumbia, MO
City
Ozark, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Police#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man indicted in alleged conspiracy to steal and sell military equipment

Brandon Schulte, 43, was among the men indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on charges that they conspired to steal and sell military uniforms, tactical robots, high-frequency radios and other equipment, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. Jody "Joe" Stambaugh, 50, of Nashville, Illinois, and Gary Stambaugh, 77, of Fayetteville, Ill., were also indicted. The post Jefferson City man indicted in alleged conspiracy to steal and sell military equipment appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Former reporter subpoenaed in Joseph Elledge murder trial

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A judge approved an out-of-state subpoena in court earlier Friday for the Joseph Elledge murder trial. An order for Gladys Bautista to appear in court was approved by Judge Jacobs in court. She is a former local reporter who interviewed Elledge before he was arrested. Prosecuting attorney Dan Knight says she is The post Former reporter subpoenaed in Joseph Elledge murder trial appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

New Bloomfield man dies after a wreck on Highway 54 Friday morning

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F is reporting a 40-year-old man is dead after a Friday morning wreck on Highway 54 in Callaway County. According to the crash report, Gabriel Lloyd was driving a 2019 Ford F250 when it traveled off the side of the road. Officials say Lloyd overcorrected The post New Bloomfield man dies after a wreck on Highway 54 Friday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Body of missing soldier recovered from Gasconade River

GASCONADE, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting the body of Spc. Joshua Morrison was recovered Thursday morning in the Gasconade River. Morrison was reported missing during a kayaking trip Sunday. He was last seen in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing. According to the Associated Press, crews searching for Morrison on Tuesday found The post Body of missing soldier recovered from Gasconade River appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Body recovered after Sunday incident at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man's body was recovered Tuesday afternoon after he went missing in the Lake of the Ozarks Sunday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's drowning report, James Jensen, 55, was last seen Sunday and his body was found floating Tuesday. According to the report, this is the second The post Body recovered after Sunday incident at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

New roads to improve traffic flow for Lawson Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) New roads will be open Monday that were designed to help improve traffic flow for morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up times for car riding students at Lawson Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Jefferson City. The primary road, Patriot Drive, connects Edgewood Drive and Fairgrounds Road. Lion Way comes off The post New roads to improve traffic flow for Lawson Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Gasconade County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Maries County escapee caught Wednesday morning in Gasconade County

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Maries County escapee was caught Wednesday morning in Gasconade County after a search of a residence. According to Gasconade County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Christopher Koepke, a recent escapee from the Maries County Sheriff's Office, was found at a house on High St. in Bland. Koepke was discovered hiding in The post Maries County escapee caught Wednesday morning in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Lawsuit seeks to overturn Second Amendment Preservation Act; shows impact on law enforcement agencies

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A lawsuit has shed new light on a new Missouri state law on guns about local law enforcements agencies' ability to enforce federal gun laws. The US Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms filed a memo with those details in a lawsuit seeking to overturn the Second Amendment Preservation Act that stops state police The post Lawsuit seeks to overturn Second Amendment Preservation Act; shows impact on law enforcement agencies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple shell casings found from shooting on Rice Road in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department responded to Rice Road and Boyd Lane early Saturday morning after receiving reports of seven to nine shots fired in the area. Once on scene, police told ABC 17 News they were able to locate two shell casings, as well as other evidence of shots being fired in The post Multiple shell casings found from shooting on Rice Road in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy