Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)
Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
