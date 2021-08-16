Holloway Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)
Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,071 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,247 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.9% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
