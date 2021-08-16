Cancel
Holloway Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

By Emily Schoerning
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,247 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.9% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,284 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 102 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post sales of $240.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.30 million and the lowest is $229.50 million. Funko reported sales of $191.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Technologymodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 817,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) and Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Financial Survey

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) and Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings. Institutional and Insider Ownership. 11.6% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Declines By 14.2%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 392 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Texas Statemodernreaders.com

Ternium (NYSE:TX) Trading Down 5.5%

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.49 and last traded at $51.61. Approximately 3,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 788,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company. It involved in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “. Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.13.
modernreaders.com

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following insider buying activity. Approximately 44,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 324,594 shares.The stock last traded at $59.28 and had previously closed at $63.16. Specifically, CEO Bryant...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

