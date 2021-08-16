Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Snake Eyes’ Gets Digital Release Tomorrow

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
ScreenCrush
ScreenCrush
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Surely Snake Eyes’ release was not what Paramount hoped for. In less than a month of release, the film that was supposed to jumpstart the moribund G.I. Joe film franchise has grossed just $35.2 million — and that’s its total worldwide, not just in the United States. Estimates about exactly how much the film cost to produce vary, but it surely cost much, much more than $35 million. Plus, the movie got a B- from CinemaScore voters and a 38 percent from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s not how you relaunch a movie series. That’s pretty much how you kill it for a decade.

screencrush.com

Comments / 0

ScreenCrush

ScreenCrush

458
Followers
2K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake Eyes#Film Critics#Paramount#Cinemascore#Rotten Tomatoes#Digital#Covid#Transformers#K Uhd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Snake Eyes Gets Early on Demand Release After Only 25 Days in Theaters

With many studios on rocky ground when it comes to how and when to release their big movies, Paramount have made another unexpected move even by pandemic standards by announcing the release of Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins to digital and on-demand services will be tomorrow on August 17th, only 25 days after it released exclusively in theaters. While most movies premiering in cinemas without a dual release on a streaming platform have an exclusive 45 days before they air elsewhere, but now Paramount have bucked that particular short-lived trend with one of their first movies to attempt the strategy lasting less than half the exclusive period.
Moviescharlottestar.com

How to Watch Snake Eyes 2021 Online Free

The past year has been a chaotic one for movie releases with many films moving online or having their release dates delayed. G.I. Joe prequel Snake Eyes is one such film to have its release date moved but now, in July 2021, the all-action movie is finally due to arrive.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Snake Eyes: when and where to stream

Snake Eyes hit US theaters on July 23. Everything seemed to indicate that it would be a success full of action with a young and promising cast. But the ticket office it did not reflect what was expected. Four weeks after its release in theaters, the film is already beginning to appear available for rent in some streaming platforms and aims for its online reproduction to reverse this situation that worries the producers of the film.
Moviesnowhabersham.com

G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes

Snake Eyes is a popular character in the G.I. Joe Universe, but this treatment is curiously misguided as a humorless and complicated action/adventure. It seems like no one in this movie is inhabiting it; it’s more like a desperate escape. Henry Golding from Crazy Rich Asians stars as the titular...
MoviesNew Pittsburgh Courier

FILM REVIEW: Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

The fight scenes are some of the best I’ve seen in a movie so far this year. The rest of the movie, frankly, is just dumb. by Michael Hernandez, Entertainment Reporter & Texas Metro News Columnist. The first thing you need to remember when watching SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS...
Moviescosmicbook.news

'Black Widow' Gets Early Digital Release Amid Disastrous Box Office

As if we needed any more evidence that Marvel's Black Widow is a huge bomb, following only being released for a month, Disney has given up on the theatrical and Disney Plus release and has now released the flick early through digital on-demand. "The Marvel Studios’ film lands early on...
TV & Videoscharactermedia.com

Masala: The ‘Snake Eyes’ Cast Honors Martial Arts in the G.I. Joe Franchise

It seems like in the last few years, there has been a boom of mainstream shows and movies that center around martial arts that star Asian actors, including HBO Max’s “Warrior,” The CW’s “Kung Fu,” Netflix’s “Wu Assassins,” “Mortal Kombat” and the upcoming “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” to name a few. For “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins,” the latest edition to this list, the cast feels honored to be a part of this change in Hollywood that is giving proper representation to these stories featuring this art form.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Snake Eyes Producer Reveals That His Sequel Pitch Was Rejected

Even though the movie still hasn’t debuted in several major international markets, the chances of Snake Eyes getting a sequel are looking incredibly slim already. The latest attempt to turn G.I. Joe into a viable franchise hit domestic theaters two and a half weeks ago, and has already vanished almost entirely from the public consciousness.
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Fires Up 4K Ultra HD October 19th

Paramount Pictures' latest cinematic Hasbro toy franchise entry Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins earns a Blu-ray, 4K UHD Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray 3-Movie Collection on October 19th, 2021. Classic 80s cartoons make for great toys but they don't always make for great movies based on said toys. In...
MoviesFandango

Watch Exclusive 'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Extended Clip

In the action thriller Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, the bold actions of a loner known as Snake Eyes (Henry Golding) win him a warm welcome into a new family. His honor and allegiance are soon tested, however, when secrets from his past are revealed, leading to a series of dynamic action sequences against an implacable foe that will threaten his future.
MoviesComicBook

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Featurette Explores the High-Octane Action (Exclusive)

Heroes don't get much bigger than those featured in G.I. Joe, with Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins embracing everything fans love about the franchise and taking that excitement to an all-new level with intense stunts, which you can learn more about in the above featurette. This clip is only a taste of what's in store for fans who pick up the film on home video, as it has a number of other special features that chronicle the film's long journey to theaters. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins hits Digital HD and Premium VOD on August 17th and hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on October 19th.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SNAKE EYES Video Interview: Úrsula Corberó On Bringing The Baroness Back To The Big Screen (Exclusive)

Snake Eyes follows the classic G.I. Joe character, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honour and allegiance will be tested...even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Snake Eyes 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Set for October

Paramount Home Entertainment has announced that the Snake Eyes 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD releases have been set for October 19, 2021. The film will first arrive for Premium Digital purchase and on Premium Video-On-Demand (PVOD) on August 17, 2021 (watch via Amazon Prime Video). Fans can purchase the...
Moviesblackfilm.com

Watch ‘SNAKE EYES’ EARLY on Paramount Home Entertainment

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Hailed as “the origin story we’ve been waiting for” (Joe Deckelmeier, Screen Rant) and filled with stunning action, SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS arrives early for Premium Digital purchase and on Premium Video-On-Demand (PVOD) on. August 17, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment. The film will subsequently be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy