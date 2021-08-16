‘Snake Eyes’ Gets Digital Release Tomorrow
Surely Snake Eyes’ release was not what Paramount hoped for. In less than a month of release, the film that was supposed to jumpstart the moribund G.I. Joe film franchise has grossed just $35.2 million — and that’s its total worldwide, not just in the United States. Estimates about exactly how much the film cost to produce vary, but it surely cost much, much more than $35 million. Plus, the movie got a B- from CinemaScore voters and a 38 percent from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s not how you relaunch a movie series. That’s pretty much how you kill it for a decade.screencrush.com
