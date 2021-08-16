Cancel
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Down 12.8%

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s stock price dropped 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.30 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

