Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Down 12.8%

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.13.