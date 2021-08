It has only been days since Kathy Griffin tweeted that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer and would be undergoing surgical treatment. "Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!" the comedian shared on August 2. "The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained in my left lung." Given the early catch of the cancer, Griffin shared that more extreme treatments like chemotherapy and radiation wouldn't be necessary, and she expected to be "up and running around as usual in a month or less."