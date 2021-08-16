Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $174.25

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.25 and last traded at $172.76, with a volume of 2044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.93. A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. Craig Hallum...

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synaptics Incorporated#Mobile Computing#Syna#Zacks Investment Research#Bmo Capital Markets#Peg#Thomson Reuters#Sec#Lpl Financial Llc#Norges Bank#Synaptics Company Profile#News Ratings#Synaptics Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post sales of $240.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.30 million and the lowest is $229.50 million. Funko reported sales of $191.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.09

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 171620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07. Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Target Price at $60.33

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 1729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27. The company reported ($0.35)...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $179.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Realty Trust traded as high as $164.24 and last traded at $163.68, with a volume of 11044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.90.
StocksZacks.com

Utilities ETF (XLU) Hits New 52-Week High

XLU - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 21.8% from its 52-week low price of $56.72/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.48 Million

Brokerages predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post $149.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.98 million and the highest is $151.09 million. 8X8 posted sales of $129.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$362.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will post $362.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $359.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $364.60 million. Ingevity reported sales of $331.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 444,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$420.05 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce $420.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.90 million to $421.20 million. Daseke reported sales of $375.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.32 Million

Analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will announce sales of $227.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.80 million and the highest is $229.20 million. Cloudera reported sales of $214.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 30th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells $25,224.70 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to post $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.75 billion. Post reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SEA (NYSE:SE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $335.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. SEA traded as high as $328.23 and last traded at $325.93, with a volume of 108706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $318.61.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $161.34

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$161.34 and last traded at C$160.54, with a volume of 50644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$159.00. Several research firms recently commented on WCN....
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 392 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.13.
Technologymodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Comments / 0

Community Policy