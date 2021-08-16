Moderna Announces Expanded Supply Agreement With Canada, Initiation Of mRNA Therapeutic Study For Inherited Disorder

The demand within the global market for splenomegaly therapeutics has been rising on account of advancements in the field of spleen-care. Unusual enlargement of the spleen due to a variety of reasons results in a condition known as splenomegaly. The adverse effects of splenomegaly on human health have paved way for the growth of the global splenomegaly therapeutics market. The spleen is located upper left quadrant of the human abdomen, and enlargement of the spleen can cause severe problems for the suffering individual. Diseases and disorders related to the abdomen can have a severe impact on the overall health of individuals. Hence, it is important to ensure that enlargement of the spleen in the abdominal area is treated with swiftness and urgency.