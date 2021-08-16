Cancel
Moderna Announces Expanded Supply Agreement With Canada, Initiation Of mRNA Therapeutic Study For Inherited Disorder

By Shanthi Rexaline
 4 days ago
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced a double dose of positive tidings Monday, but the stock is still wallowing in the red amid a sell-off seen across vaccine stocks. Moderna Augments Supply Deal With Canada: Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna announced a revised supply agreement with Canada for up to 105 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine and its booster vaccine candidate, if authorized, for delivery through 2024.

