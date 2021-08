Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cormark upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.44.