‘Motherly’ Lands U.S. Deal With Entertainment Squad Ahead Of Fright Fest London Bow

By Patrick Hipes
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rIDpx_0bTAkxsU00

EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment Squad has acquired rights to Motherly , a home invasion thriller directed by Craig David Wallace, ahead of its world premiere at Fright Fest London later this month. The Horror Collective, the genre label of Shaked Berenson ’s Entertainment Squad, plans a day-and-date U.S. release November 16.

Avi Federgreen, Lucky Dime Films’ Laura Tremblay and Raven Banner Entertainment produced the pic. Raven Banner is repping international rights at the upcoming American Film Market.

The pic, penned by Wallace and Ian Malone, revolves around a single mother who is attacked by a vengeful couple who believe she’s responsible for their daughter’s murder. Lora Burke ( Poor Agnes ), Tessa Kozma (Hallmark’s A Christmas Carousel ), Kristen MacCulloch ( Psycho Goreman ) and Nick Smyth ( Video on Trial ) star.

Wallace and Malone are behind the Canadian horror comedy series Todd & The Book of Pure Evil , for which they were recently nominated for a Writers Guild of Canada Screenwriting Award.

“I have always been fascinated by the terrible things people are capable of doing to others – but also the length to which people will go to protect and avenge their loved ones,” Wallace said.

Entertainment Squad’s recent movie releases include Paper Spiders starring Lili Taylor, Stefanie LaVie Owens and Peyton List.

Here’s the Motherly trailer:

