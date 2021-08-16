Cancel
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.0% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

