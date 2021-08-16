Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.