Bucs OLB Tryon Impresses In First NFL Action
Over the past eight years of my life, I’ve spent more time scouting edge defenders than any other position in football. From college tape to the NFL, understanding and evaluating the edge pass rusher position has been a huge passion of mine. I’ve created grading systems and evaluation criteria for edge defenders that are now used by several other film analysts, so when I make a statement about a player at that position, I don’t make it lightly.www.pewterreport.com
Comments / 0