Google One’s ‘free’ Virtual Private Network (VPN) finally rolled out to iPhone users a few months ago, and earlier this year, it exited beta for Android users while gaining new safety features. I put quotes around the word ‘free’ because it’s sort of a misnomer. You actually get the VPN as a part of the company’s 2TB or more storage plans, but you can’t use it without subscribing. However, it’s still a fantastic way to protect your Google account and data with an extra layer of security. It also works on Chromebooks, which is our favorite part, of course.