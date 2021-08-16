Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Miami Sailor participates in community relations event

By Community News Releases
communitynewspapers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician First Class Robert Fenwick (center), from Miami, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), participates in a First Class Petty Officer Association community relations event to pick up trash in the NetCenter parking lot, in Newport News, VA, on July 16. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting refueling and complex overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States.

communitynewspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
City
Community, VA
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John C. Stennis
Person
Amy Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Sailor#Newport News Shipyard#Nns#Navsea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Grace makes landfall as a category 3 hurricane in Mexico

(CNN) — Grace, a category 3 hurricane, made landfall south of Tuxpan on the eastern coast of Mexico early Saturday, as the president urged residents in its path to seek refuge in shelters or on higher ground. Strong winds will continue to batter the region through the morning hours, the...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Threats, turmoil and talks mark Afghan evacuation

Security threats and turmoil in Kabul continued to escalate Saturday, posing complications for the Biden administration as it attempts to continue rescue operations for thousands more Americans and Afghan allies amid the Taliban's ongoing talks on forming a new government. As of Saturday, the Pentagon said that the U.S. had...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...

Comments / 0

Community Policy