Miami Sailor participates in community relations event

U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician First Class Robert Fenwick (center), from Miami, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), participates in a First Class Petty Officer Association community relations event to pick up trash in the NetCenter parking lot, in Newport News, VA, on July 16. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting refueling and complex overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States.