Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) It can be a challenge for some students to start middle or high school. To help with this transition, Rippon Middle School offered a week-long Student Success Academy. Students learned organizational skills, time management, social skills, and other tips that will help them experience a successful school year. Miyoshi Byrd, summer assistant principal said, “We hope to prepare them in every aspect of learning, so they will have a full rounded experience in middle school and high school.”