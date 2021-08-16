Cancel
Stocks

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $316.22

By Suzanne Cooper
 4 days ago

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $316.22 and last traded at $314.78, with a volume of 44327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $315.26. A number of equities analysts have recently issued...

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $250.00

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $250.00 and last traded at $247.45, with a volume of 16405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.88. Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.16.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post sales of $240.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.30 million and the lowest is $229.50 million. Funko reported sales of $191.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.02

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.02 and last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 230951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66. Several analysts have recently commented on the company....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.0% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pettee Investors Inc. Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.13.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Declines By 14.2%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “
Technologymodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 817,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 392 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 281.4 days.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $42.35. Approximately 1,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 182,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

