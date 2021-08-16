Connecticut Troopers confiscate cocaine after traffic stop on I-84
TOLLAND, Conn (WWLP) – Connecticut State Troopers Monday morning seized over an ounce of compressed cocaine after stopping a car for a lane violation. According to a statement posted by Connecticut State Police Troop C, authorities stopped a black Lexus for failing to stay in its lane. After speaking to the driver, Troopers brought out K-9 Officer Drago who signaled that the vehicle contained illegal substances.www.wwlp.com
