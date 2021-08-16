How did Newsom find himself in this fine mess?

"All you need is about a quarter of the people that voted for Donald Trump to get this recall petition to the voters," Newsom told CNN in March. To trigger a recall election of a statewide official, petition organizers must gather a number of signatures equal to 12% of the total votes cast in the previous election for the office of the person being recalled (in Newsom's case, approximately 1.5 million). If the recall petition qualifies and a special election is held, the targeted official can be recalled by a simple majority of voters. If that official is recalled, whichever replacement candidate on the bottom of the ballot receives the most votes will take office — even if that candidate does not receive a majority of votes. Both of those provisions are in the state constitution, and require a constitutional amendment to change.