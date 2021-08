Tips that keep the flies away, takes the sting out of an insect bite, picks up after your pet and rids the garlic from your hands. Audra earned this from growing up in the country. Using dog fennel to heal an insect bite. You very easily dismiss it as a weed but it is healing to the skin and especially handy for ant bites and any insect stings. It’s in the oils. Simply tear off the leaves, rub in your hand and apply to the spot. Audra showed a before and after photos. Also, mosquitos don’t like the smell either so if you can take the strong smell, rub it on before going outdoors.