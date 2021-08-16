Cancel
Lupita Nyong’o looks amazing in animal print at special ‘Candyman’ screening

Lupita Nyong’o looked absolutely stunning during a special screening of her new film, Candyman .

The 38-year-old hosted a private screening of the upcoming horror film, which was written and produced by her friend and longtime collaborator, Jordan Peele . Lucky viewers got to see the movie before its release on Sunday, August 15, at the CMX CineBistro Peachtree Corners in Atlanta, Georgia.

The forthcoming film serves as a sequel to the 1992 flick of the same name and is set to be released to the public later this month.

For the special occasion, the Academy Award winner wore a stylish leopard-printed dress and a pair of black high-heels . Nyong’o wore her hair up and accessorized with a single bracelet, a set of rings, and a pair of matching hoop earrings, letting the dress shine.

The Kenyan-Mexican actress’ appearance at the event comes prior to the premiere of two big projects she’s been working on for the past couple years.

Lupita is currently set to star in the upcoming spy film The 355 , where she will play an MI6 agent named Khadijah. She is going to appear in the Simon Kinberg -directed film alongside other big-name actresses including Jessica Chastain , Penelope Cruz , and Diane Kruger .

Though the upcoming film was supposed to have its major debut this past January, it was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Now that theaters are opening up, The 355 is set to have its premiere on January 7th, 2022.

Nyong’o is also set to appear in the forthcoming Marvel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , which serves as a sequel to the original from 2018.

The feature was actively being developed shortly after the release and success of the first movie, with director Ryan Coogler signing on to helm the follow-up that October.

RELATED:

Lupita Nyong’o takes the audience to Africa in the second part of Discovery Channel’s ‘Serengeti’

Chadwick Boseman’s private memorial held by wife with Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan

Lupita Nyong’o shares her skincare must-haves for absolutely flawless skin

Unfortunately, the project entered a state of uncertainty after the Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman , passed away following his battle with cancer in August of 2020.

Following a period of restructuring and multiple script rewrites, the film was confirmed to still be in development, and Nyong‘o is expected to reprise her role as Nakia in the sequel.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently set for release on July 8th, 2022.

