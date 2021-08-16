Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSituated in a beautiful park-like setting, The Domain features 100 upscale and mainstream retail stores and restaurants, almost half of which are exclusive within the market. A sampling of retailers includes high-end boutiques such as David Yurman, Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, Tiffany & Co. and Austin's only Neiman Marcus, as well as more traditional retailers like American Eagle Outfitters, Banana Republic, Express and more. Restaurants include favorites like Daily Grill, Maggiano's Little Italy, McCormick & Schmick's, NoRTH and many more. The multi-phased Domain development is anchored by Neiman Marcus, Macy's, Dillard's and Dick's Sporting Goods and also offers more than 800 residential units and ample Class A office space, in addition to three on site hotels - Westin Austin at The Domain, Lone Star Court by Valencia Group and Aloft Austin. With the center's ideal location and exceptional amenities, amazing restaurant selection, convenient parking and wifi connectivity, The Domain is the most desired place in Austin to shop, dine, live and work! FEATURED STORES Louis Vuitton, Apple Computer, Neiman Marcus, Express, Tiffany & Co., Dillard's, American Eagle Outfitters, Buckle, David Yurman, H&M.

