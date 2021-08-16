Talking Dead announces guests for August 22 episode

For we will mine glory from the rock of struggle this day. We will honor and protect this… this bastion of life in a land of the dead, and we will win. You trust the king… we will win. I smile… I laugh… I rejoice this day… for on this day, we are joined in purpose and vision… we are of a singular heart and mind. On this day, we are one! We are… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to Khary Payton's King Ezekiel from The Walking Dead (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- with the campaign to save Manifest making a late-night run with words that #SaveManifest worked. Our Thursday line-up of newbies includes WWE tag-teaming with The Ringer & Spotify, Bob Ross doc goes dark, Supernatural star Jared Padalecki clarifies that dust-up from earlier in the summer, Lucifer releases some Season 6 profile posters, Supergirl fans want "Supercorp" made canon, we take on the silly notion that the Doctor Who showrunner "needs" to be British, Titans teases Starfire/Blackfire face-off, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia starts filming Season 15. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.