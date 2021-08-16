Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Panhandle Post

CSC hosts first graduation ceremony in Alaska

Posted by 
Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHADRON – Twenty Chadron State College graduate students received their Master of Arts in Education degrees Aug. 3 in a special ceremony at the Anchorage School District Office. CSC President Dr. Randy Rhine, Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Jim Powell, and Education Department Chair Dr. Don King presented diplomas to graduates, while Vice Chancellor for Academic Planning and Partnerships Dr. Jodi Kupper represented the Nebraska State College System.

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csc#Alaska#Commencement Ceremony#Graduate Students#Csc#Chadron State College#Academic Affairs#Utley Dawn
Related
Chadron, NEPosted by
Panhandle Post

Chadron State College to hold 'Uptown On Campus'

The annual Uptown on Campus event at Chadron State College on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The event gives the students a glimpse into what amazing businesses are available to them in Chadron and the surrounding area. The event will be behind High Rise/to the East of the Student Center under a...
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Panhandle Post

Nebraska Regents reject anti-critical race theory proposal

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents has rejected an anti-critical race theory resolution. The 5-3 vote on Friday followed about three hours of public comment from students, faculty and others. The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that Regent Jim Pillen, a Republican candidate for governor, introduced the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy