CSC hosts first graduation ceremony in Alaska
CHADRON – Twenty Chadron State College graduate students received their Master of Arts in Education degrees Aug. 3 in a special ceremony at the Anchorage School District Office. CSC President Dr. Randy Rhine, Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Jim Powell, and Education Department Chair Dr. Don King presented diplomas to graduates, while Vice Chancellor for Academic Planning and Partnerships Dr. Jodi Kupper represented the Nebraska State College System.panhandlepost.com
