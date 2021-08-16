Cancel
White Oak, TX

Convicted sex offender indicted for murder of White Oak man

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONGVIEW – A convicted sex offender accused of killing a White Oak man over $35 has been indicted for murder by a Gregg County grand jury. According to our news partner KETK, 39-year-old Brandon Gilliam was the prime suspect in the May 3 murder of 66-year-old Steve McDowell. Gilliam was on the run from multiple law enforcement agencies for 10 days before he was finally caught. Court records show that Gilliam has three previous convictions in Gregg County.

#Murder#Sex Offender#Ketk
