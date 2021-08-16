Cancel
Ridgewood, NJ

BREAKING : National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a formal investigation of the Tesla Autopilot

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington DC, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a formal investigation of the Tesla Autopilot electronic driver aid’s apparent difficulty identifying parked emergency vehicles and first responder scenes. The agency said 11 crashes in which 17 people were injured and one person died have occurred since 2018...

Bergen County, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Bergen County commissioners Purchase a $51,290 Tesla Y for Police Use

Bergen County, Bergen County commissioners, cold weather, driving habits, Police, Tesla Y. Hackensack NJ, Bergen County commissioners have purchased a $51,290 Tesla Y, for use by police. The commissioners did so fueling the debate over the practicality of electric vehicles for police use. In 2019 a California police department Tesla...

