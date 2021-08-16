BREAKING : National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a formal investigation of the Tesla Autopilot
Washington DC, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a formal investigation of the Tesla Autopilot electronic driver aid’s apparent difficulty identifying parked emergency vehicles and first responder scenes. The agency said 11 crashes in which 17 people were injured and one person died have occurred since 2018...theridgewoodblog.net
