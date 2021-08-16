Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Jupiter in opposition: Largest planet in the solar system to appear dazzling and bright in the night sky

By Andrew Griffin
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Jupiter is set to be even brighter than usual this week, with the solar system’s biggest planet stepping into the spotlight.

The planet should be visible with the naked eye – and even better than normal through binoculars and telescopes – as it moves into “opposition”.

To those without equipment, the planet will look like a star, but without the usual twinkle.

The event will happen on Thursday, 19 August, around the world , and should be easy to spot by just looking up into the night sky.

This is because Jupiter will be at “opposition”, meaning that, as Earth passes between the Sun and Jupiter, the planet will appear opposite the Sun.

Bryony Lanigan, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, said: “When a planet is at opposition, it is on the opposite side of the Earth to the Sun - if you were looking down on the Solar System from above and drew a line from Jupiter to the Sun, when Jupiter is at opposition it would pass through the Earth.

“This doesn’t necessarily mean that the planet is at its closest point to the Earth - because of the elliptical nature of planetary orbits, this may occur a day or two either side.”

Ms Lanigan added that planets are usually in opposition for a very short length of time but, during that time, they are visible to the naked eye.

She told the PA news agency: “Jupiter should be visible low above the south-eastern horizon from sunset on the days around opposition on the 19th, but if planet-hunters wait until a few hours after sunset then it will have risen a little higher - around 20-25 degrees altitude - and so will be easier to spot.”

Jupiter‘s opposition takes places just days before the full moon, which is on August 22.

Ms Lanigan added: “While the sky will not be fully dark, the Moon will not be intruding too much on astrophotographers’ views.”

Meanwhile, those looking for Jupiter in the night sky may catch a glimpse of Saturn as well.

Ed Bloomer, also a Royal Observatory Greenwich astronomer, told PA: “Both planets are fairly low on the horizon, so try and find an observation spot free from tall buildings or trees when looking in that direction.

“And another bonus is that the waxing moon is - relative to the planets - sweeping eastwards over those few days.

“There’s a chance you could get a good photograph featuring stars, planets and the Moon.”

He said those looking through telescopes may catch a glimpse of Jupiter‘s moons as well as Saturn’s rings.

Mr Bloomer added: “The Galilean moons (Jupiter‘s four largest moons - Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto) will look like pinpricks of light in orbit around Jupiter.

“Around Saturn you may be able to make out the rings, and even major divisions within the rings.

“If your telescope is really good, perhaps you’ll even make out the swirling clouds of Jupiter‘s upper atmosphere.”

Additional reporting by Press Association

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

215K+
Followers
101K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#By Jupiter#Galilean Moons#Sun#Moons Io#Press Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
Related
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Mysterious Radio Waves are Reaching Earth From Space

Astronomers always thought that extraterrestrial beings could have a mysterious way of “waving” at us from very far away. They could hold the key for unlocking many conundrums of the Cosmos. Would they be willing to teach us? Would they share any eventual technological advancements with us? Would they be friends or foes?
AstronomyAccuWeather

A full moon unlike any other in 2021 to rise this weekend

The weekend will feature an uncommon event in the night sky, although for those that don’t know what is happening, it may go unnoticed. A full moon is set to rise on Saturday evening, appearing similar to others that rise throughout the year, but this one will be different than every other full moon in 2021. Saturday night’s full moon will be a blue moon.
AstronomyThrillist

Jupiter Will Be Bright & Beautiful Tonight. Here's How to See It

Jupiter and Saturn are shining brightly in the early evenings this month. If the weather is clear, it's pretty much always a good time to be looking for the gas giants after sunset. The night of Thursday, August 19, however, is a special night for the solar system's largest planet....
AstronomyThe Independent

Deep space captured in high-res for the first time

Scientists have captured some of the most detailed images of distant galaxies ever seen using an international network of telescopes known as the Low Frequency Array, or LOFAR for short. By linking together more than 70,000 small antennas from all over Europe the team were able to create images that...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Multiple supernovas may have implanted our solar system with the seeds of planets

A wave of exploding stars may have provided the conditions required to build the solar system. New research probing a nearby star-forming region examines conditions that may have been similar to those found in the early solar system to try to solve the outstanding mystery of how radioactive elements essential to planet formation arrived in the environment around the sun. The new finding concludes that such particles are common in star-forming regions, suggesting that the processes that formed the solar system are readily available throughout the galaxy.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

BepiColombo spacecraft records the sound of solar wind at Venus

The Mercury-bound BepiColombo spacecraft listened to the sound of the solar wind at Venus as it flew just 340 miles (550 kilometers) above the planet's surface during a maneuver designed to adjust its path. BepiColombo, a joint mission by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency...
AstronomyThrillist

Jupiter, Saturn & the Moon Will Get Close in the Night Sky on Friday

It's been a good time to step out at night and look for Jupiter. As NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory mentioned earlier in the month, "August is perhaps the best time this year to enjoy viewing Jupiter and Saturn." August 20, however, will be an exceptional night to look for Jupiter as it sits alongside Saturn and the moon.
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

"True" Blue Moon Occurs Sunday, August 22nd

If skies are clear this weekend, we’ll see the full Moon. And not just any old full Moon, but the Blue Moon — the “true” Blue Moon. Rick Fienberg, Press Officer, American Astronomical Society. +1 202-328-2010 x116, rick.fienberg@aas.org. Note to Editors/Producers: This release is accompanied by high-quality graphics; see the...
AstronomySpace.com

How old is Earth?

Planet Earth doesn't have a birth certificate to record its formation, which means scientists spent hundreds of years struggling to determine the age of the planet. So, just how old is Earth?. By dating the rocks in Earth's ever-changing crust, as well as the rocks in Earth's neighbors, such as...
Astronomylakecountyexam.com

Meteors to light up night sky

Even though skies around parts of Lake County are smoky from fires in northern California, there could be opportunities in areas that are clear to see the Perseid Meteor shower at its zenith on Wednesday, Aug. 11 through Thursday, Aug. 12. The Perseid Meteor shower is active in the night...
Astronomytheridgewoodblog.net

The Big Dipper Graces the Night Sky

Ridgewood NJ, The Big Dipper is over Ridgewood from July 30th for a few more weeks , It is easily viewable despite the city lights , at the 12 o’clock position . The Big Dipper or the Plough is a large asterism consisting of seven bright stars of the constellation Ursa Major; six of them are of second magnitude and one, Megrez, of third magnitude. Four define a “bowl” or “body” and three define a “handle” or “head”. It is recognized as a distinct grouping in many culture.
Astronomysiouxlandproud.com

Shooting stars expected in the night sky

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With clear skies and the moon setting before 11 p.m., Siouxlanders can expect to see many shooting stars race across the skies. The shooting stars, actually known as meteors are fragments from a comet (Swift-Tuttle) that orbits between the sun and beyond the orbit of Pluto once every 133 years, according to NASA.
Astronomymarthastewart.com

See Neptune at Opposition in the Sky This September—It's the Closest and Brightest the Planet Will Appear

The "ice giant" will also look brighter than ever as you look at it through your binoculars or telescope. Nearby planets, like Mars and Venus, come into Earth's view often, and with advanced technology from NASA and space exploration at an all-time high, these planets regularly get in-person and virtual visits from scientists hoping to learn more about their environmental makeups. While Neptune is the planet that's furthest away from Earth in the solar system, we will get a great view of it in the near future. According to Mental Floss, Neptune will be at opposition on September 14, which will make the planet appear big and bright in our sight.
Entertainmentnwpb.org

Composers And The Night Sky

The peak of the 2021 Perseid shower is August 11 – 13, presenting the best views and the perfect time to reflect on the inspired music of composers entranced by the celestial objects that surround us. The sky has had a long history of captivating its audience. Artists, poets and musicians have spent ages creating art of the heavens above. Stars, planets and twinkling darkness have inspired many composers to write stargazing into their music.
Astronomytheberkshireedge.com

EYES TO THE SKY: Perseid meteors fly mid-week; all-night planets

MOUNT WASHINGTON — The Perseid meteor shower, one of summer’s most alluring astronomical events, is known to rain 50 to 100 shooting stars per hour at peak, seen all over the dome of the sky. This is an exceptional year to see the Perseids, since the moon, a waxing crescent, sets in early evening. The greatest number of meteors is predicted to be observed during the period from Wednesday night, August 11 through Thursday dawn, August 12 and again Thursday night through dawn Friday the 13th, with possible Friday night, August 13. For optimum viewing, plan to settle in at a dark sky location for at least an hour and a half (allow 20 minutes away from artificial light for eyes to adjust). Most salutary, set up for sleeping outdoors overnight, to watch and dose through the whole show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy