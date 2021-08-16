Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Catron County, NM

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Lincoln County, Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Lincoln County; Lower Rio Grande Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Chaves County; Southwest Mountains; Upper Tularosa Valley; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains .A disturbance aloft over northern New Mexico will slowly track toward the south through the remainder of the afternoon and into the evening. Combined with a seasonably moist and unstable air mass, this feature will continue to support scattered to numerous slow-moving thunderstorms over the area. Storm motions toward the south or southeast at less are generally expected. Areas south of I-40 in western New Mexico extending eastward across Socorro and Lincoln counties are expected to see the most widespread storm coverage. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central, southeast, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, Eastern Lincoln County, Lower Rio Grande Valley, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, South Central Highlands, South Central Mountains and Upper Tularosa Valley. In southeast New Mexico, Southwest Chaves County. In west central New Mexico, San Francisco River Valley, Southwest Mountains, West Central Highlands and West Central Mountains. * Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * The potential for heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding with rainfall rates of one inch in 45 minutes or less. Burn scars, urban and poor drainage areas will be especially susceptible to flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mckinley County, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Lincoln, NM
County
Chaves County, NM
County
Socorro County, NM
County
Torrance County, NM
City
Socorro, NM
County
Cibola County, NM
County
Lincoln County, NM
County
Catron County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather#Lower Rio Grande Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from Biden's week of chaos in Afghanistan

President Biden sustained a barrage of criticism this week over the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan amid the U.S. military withdrawal and collapse of the country’s government. The Biden administration is now scrambling to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies, under enormous pressure from congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny over past comments about women, Jews and poor people. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — General Motors said Friday it is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall and others raise questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. Ford, BMW and Hyundai all have recalled batteries recently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy