Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Lincoln County, Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Lincoln County; Lower Rio Grande Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Chaves County; Southwest Mountains; Upper Tularosa Valley; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains .A disturbance aloft over northern New Mexico will slowly track toward the south through the remainder of the afternoon and into the evening. Combined with a seasonably moist and unstable air mass, this feature will continue to support scattered to numerous slow-moving thunderstorms over the area. Storm motions toward the south or southeast at less are generally expected. Areas south of I-40 in western New Mexico extending eastward across Socorro and Lincoln counties are expected to see the most widespread storm coverage. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central, southeast, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, Eastern Lincoln County, Lower Rio Grande Valley, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, South Central Highlands, South Central Mountains and Upper Tularosa Valley. In southeast New Mexico, Southwest Chaves County. In west central New Mexico, San Francisco River Valley, Southwest Mountains, West Central Highlands and West Central Mountains. * Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * The potential for heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding with rainfall rates of one inch in 45 minutes or less. Burn scars, urban and poor drainage areas will be especially susceptible to flash flooding.