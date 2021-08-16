Cancel
NBA

Raptors team news: Dalano Banton signs a two-year, $2.5 million rookie contract

By James Foglio
basketballinsiders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDalano Banton, the Toronto Raptors’ No. 46 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, has officially signed a two-year, $2.5 million rookie deal with the organization. Banton is the first Canadian player in NBA history to be drafted by the Raptors. The signing was made official this morning. In 58 combined games played at Western Kentucky and Nebraska, he averaged 6.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

