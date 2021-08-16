Raptors team news: Dalano Banton signs a two-year, $2.5 million rookie contract

Masai Ujiri gave Toronto Raptors fans what they wanted when he finally allowed them to exclaim the two-word phrase they’ve been hoping to shout for two years; “He stay!”. While they weren’t able to say the same about Kawhi Leonard, the architect who brought Kawhi to town decided to remain with the team on a huge new contract. Ujiri’s extension came on the heels of Kyle Lowry’s emotional departure from Toronto, one in which many Raptors fans determined him to be the GROAT – the Greatest Raptors of All-Time.