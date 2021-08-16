Cancel
Chimezie Metu punches Eugene Omoruyi, both ejected

By James Foglio
basketballinsiders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, in the matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks, Kings forward Chimezie Metu punched Mavericks forward Eugene Omoruyi after a hard foul. The fight occurred with 3:03 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game. It appears that Metu used more of his elbow than his fist to swing at Omoruyi. Both players were then immediately ejected. Metu ended his game with seven points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks in 22 minutes played.

