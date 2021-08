Beazley Appoints Chubb’s Kocsondy as U.S. Cyber & Tech Chief. Specialist insurer Beazley has appointed Patricia Kocsondy as head of U.S. Cyber & Tech. Kocsondy, an experienced cyber underwriter and manager, comes from Chubb, where she served as senior vice president, errors & omissions (E&O) and cyber underwriting, for Chubb Limited’s North American Financial Lines. In her previous role, she was responsible for strategic leadership and direction, portfolio management, product development and underwriting strategy, extending over a broad span of Chubb’s E&O and cyber segments and products. Kocsondy also previously held roles at Ace Limited, Chubb & Son, a division of Federal Insurance Co., and The Hartford Financial Services Group.