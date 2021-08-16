St. Clair Selects Ericom to Support the College’s Ongoing Remote Learning Initiatives
Remote learning, enabled quickly at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, now being used to support longer-term programs. Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust secure web and application access solutions and developer of the ZTEdge SASE Platform, announced that St. Clair College, a Windsor, Ontario, Canada based college focused on Health, Technology and Trades, Business and I.T., Media Arts and Social Services, has renewed its use of Ericom Connect to enable remote access to its healthcare and general labs coursework.aithority.com
