St. Clair Selects Ericom to Support the College’s Ongoing Remote Learning Initiatives

Dallas Tech Guru Launches Ebook to Define New Age of Learning. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a new need for virtual learning. CEO of From the Future, Mike Christian, has written an educational eBook about the solutions and benefits that Virtual Reality can provide to students and educators. Christian goes into detail about the potential impact of immersive learning from the digitization of formal approaches to education, such as learning by doing, to gifting students and instructors with virtual superpowers.