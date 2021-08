TigerGraph, provider of the leading graph analytics platform, announced that Dr. Jay Yu, a Distinguished Engineer, Architect and Director leading Intuit’s Knowledge Graph projects, will join the company as Vice President of Product Innovation for TigerGraph’s San Diego Innovation Center. In addition to bringing on recognizable figures in the graph industry, the company is also attracting Neo4j global customers that have abandoned its technology to move into the future with TigerGraph; many of which will present at this fall’s Graph + AI Summit, the only open industry conference for accelerating analytics and AI with graph algorithms.