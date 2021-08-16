Cancel
The Judds to be inducted in Country Music Hall of Fame. ‘About damn time,’ Wynonna says

By Mike Stunson
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Judds, the mother-daughter duo who hail from Ashland, Kentucky, were announced Monday as inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd were one of the most successful duos in music history, totaling 20 top 10 hits, including 14 songs that topped the charts. They also won five Grammys, nine Country Music Association awards and seven Academy of Country Music awards.

